Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Down 8.8%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 993,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,289,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03.

About Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

