Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $104.48

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$104.48 and traded as high as C$122.67. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$119.92, with a volume of 153,466 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$114.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.48.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.0200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

