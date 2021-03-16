Coinsbit Token (CNB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $188,290.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.00657414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035653 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token (CNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

