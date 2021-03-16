CoinUs (CNUS) Achieves Market Cap of $60,205.59

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 95.1% against the dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $60,205.59 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006354 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006939 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000050 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.