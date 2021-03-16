Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7,395.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,772 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

