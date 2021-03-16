Color Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,534.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,724.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.87 or 0.00930579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.00342517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00028367 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

