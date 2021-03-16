Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 5.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 629,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.