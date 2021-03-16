Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 5.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 629,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.