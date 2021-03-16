Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,670,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 188,733 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of Comcast worth $663,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 694,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,434. The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.