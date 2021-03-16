Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper Sells 4,290 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,495. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $81.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.