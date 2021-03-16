Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Sells $723,103.22 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.54. 266,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,495. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $81.18.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.