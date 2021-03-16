Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.34

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.34 and last traded at $67.41, with a volume of 19760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.
