Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.34

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.34 and last traded at $67.41, with a volume of 19760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.143 per share. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is currently 85.45%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.