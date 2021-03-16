Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares were down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 4,825,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,558,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

