Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.16

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €105.16 ($123.72) and traded as high as €127.55 ($150.06). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €125.80 ($148.00), with a volume of 611,559 shares.

ML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €125.60 ($147.76).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €118.81 and its 200-day moving average is €105.16.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

