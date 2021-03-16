Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.83

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)
CompaÃ±Ãa CervecerÃas Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.