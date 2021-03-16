Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.83

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $779.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.