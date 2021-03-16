Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Down 29.7% in February

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 11th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCU traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,564. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $779.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

