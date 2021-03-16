Comparing Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. West Bancorporation pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares West Bancorporation and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 28.60% 15.12% 1.22% Live Oak Bancshares 10.11% 6.83% 0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for West Bancorporation and Live Oak Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 2 1 3.00

West Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.77%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.97%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Bancorporation and Live Oak Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $106.99 million 4.01 $28.69 million $1.74 14.96 Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 9.05 $18.03 million $0.44 142.36

West Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Oak Bancshares. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats West Bancorporation on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to new funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

