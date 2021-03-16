Comparing PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) & Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PacWest Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.13, suggesting a potential downside of 28.37%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 3.49 $468.64 million $3.90 10.43 Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 2.55 $2.68 million N/A N/A

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -98.27% 6.14% 0.86% Pacific Valley Bank 19.35% N/A N/A

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture-backed businesses, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of October 14, 2020, it had 72 full-service branches located in the state of California, one branch in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch in Denver, Colorado; and loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families. It operates three branch locations in Salinas, Monterey, and King City, California. Pacific Valley Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.