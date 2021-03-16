Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Position Raised by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1,933.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 211,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 102,130 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. 811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.82. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

