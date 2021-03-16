COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

