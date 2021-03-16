Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 38.40

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 2,340 ($30.57) on Tuesday. Computacenter has a twelve month low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,246.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,303.61.

In other Computacenter news, insider Ros Rivaz bought 799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,285.60 ($29.86).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

