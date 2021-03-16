Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,115 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after buying an additional 503,608 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,997,000 after purchasing an additional 327,996 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.