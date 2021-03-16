Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up about 0.7% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CAG opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

