Conceal (CCX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,565.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $14,565.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,286.46 or 0.99927292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00037719 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.09 or 0.00397803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00298278 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.00780185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00078998 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,643,210 coins and its circulating supply is 10,136,076 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

