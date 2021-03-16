Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 11th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 126,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,483. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 855,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

