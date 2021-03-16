Connectome (CNTM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $950,465.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Connectome token can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $950,465.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00048903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00650451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025754 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

Connectome Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.