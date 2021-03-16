Connolly Sarah T. Invests $5.13 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

