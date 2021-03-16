CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading 38.7% Higher Over Last Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $12.88 million and $126,042.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00022259 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00154929 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008152 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

