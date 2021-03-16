ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Chardan Capital

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 185.02% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CFRX opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $170.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in ContraFect by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 475,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ContraFect by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LLC now owns 834,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

