Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

CRBP stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

