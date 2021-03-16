Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 231,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 220,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

