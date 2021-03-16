CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. CoreLogic makes up about 4.2% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.75% of CoreLogic worth $45,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Wealth Alliance raised its position in CoreLogic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in CoreLogic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CLGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE:CLGX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.