Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.38

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.38 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.16). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 36,447 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.28. The company has a market cap of £61.86 million and a PE ratio of -10.42.

About Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall Threat Defense System family of products that provide protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.