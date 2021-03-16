Cormark Comments on Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.70.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$31.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$7.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.30.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

