Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Sells $1,542,066.99 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GLW stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 208,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,371. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 206.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,269,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.