Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Corning by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 187,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 71,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 82,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 207.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other Corning news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,308. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.