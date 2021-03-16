CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.42

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.42 and last traded at $110.21, with a volume of 39860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $833,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $53,115.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,713,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,023 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,079 in the last ninety days. 50.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CorVel by 61.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CorVel by 196.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

