Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Holdings Trimmed by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,355 shares during the period. Corvus Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.5% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 1.75% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRVS shares. Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

CRVS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 3,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

