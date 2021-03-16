Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.49 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $21.21 or 0.00038288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.49 billion and approximately $974.71 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,344.35 or 0.99916709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00076267 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,645,903 coins and its circulating supply is 211,861,300 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

