Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $107,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 207,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.34. 112,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $278.42 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.12 and a 200-day moving average of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

