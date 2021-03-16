COTI Reaches Market Capitalization of $261.09 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $261.09 million and approximately $223.33 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00460466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00053508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00098275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00569091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

