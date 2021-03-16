CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $3.48. CounterPath shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CounterPath had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of CounterPath worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CounterPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

