Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $9.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.94. 1,776,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.72. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.79.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at $87,226,298.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,856 shares of company stock worth $63,894,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

