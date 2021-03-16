Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.21)-(0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.5-152.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.92 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.27–0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $9.82 on Tuesday, hitting $271.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.77 and a 200 day moving average of $312.72. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,849.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,856 shares of company stock worth $63,894,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

