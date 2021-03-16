Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) were down 6.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $46.70 and last traded at $47.13. Approximately 14,514,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 20,830,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Specifically, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

