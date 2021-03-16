Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,237 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Covetrus worth $25,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Covetrus by 43.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,066 shares of company stock worth $1,437,002. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVET traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

