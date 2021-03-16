Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.45. 685,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 844,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CVET. Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.
In related news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,066 shares of company stock worth $1,437,002 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
