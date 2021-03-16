Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.45. 685,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 844,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVET. Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,066 shares of company stock worth $1,437,002 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

