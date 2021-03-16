CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) CEO Sells $604,242.84 in Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) CEO Grant C. Bennett sold 37,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $604,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,352,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,689,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CPSH traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $197.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.75. CPS Technologies Co. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

