Craig Hallum Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $410.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $530.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.17.

RingCentral stock opened at $344.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.18. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,272 shares of company stock worth $26,901,640. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

