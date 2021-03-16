Crane Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,423 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,679% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Crane by 19.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CR opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

