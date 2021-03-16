CRDT (CRDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $228,325.77

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 69% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, CRDT has traded 63.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CRDT has a market cap of $228,325.77 and approximately $166,911.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.84 or 0.00456679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00062597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00107446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.62 or 0.00575506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,384 tokens. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

